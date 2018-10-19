POLITICS
World's mighty biceps go arm-to-arm in Antalya
It's the biggest event you've never heard of, featuring the largest names in the game. Quite literally. The World Arm Wrestling Championships are under way in Antalya's Turkey.
October 19, 2018

Over a thousand bicep loving arm breakers from around the world are in Antalya for the 40th World Arm Wrestling World Championships. 

The competition is simple, it requires to use one arm to overpower your opponent and there is only one round. 

The loser's get one final chance by dropping into a requalification pool and the winner progresses into the next round.

Arm Wrestling was thrown into the spotlight in 1987 when Sylvester Stallone starred in a movie called 'Over the Top,' where a truck driver enters the World Arm Wrestling Championships to save his son.

Somehow the movie made 16 million dollars at the box office and made arm wrestling 'Hollywood.'

TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Turkey's Antalya. 

