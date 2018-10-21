Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has frozen plans to demolish a strategically located Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank that has drawn the world's attention, his office said Sunday.

"The intention is to give a chance to the negotiations and the offers we received from different bodies, including in recent days," a statement from Netanyahu's office said about Khan al Ahmar.

Israeli authorities say the small village, located east of Jerusalem along a road leading to the Dead Sea, was built illegally, and had given resident until the beginning of October to evict themselves and demolish the structures.

The fate of Khan al Ahmar has drawn international concern, with European countries calling on Israel not to move ahead with plans to demolish it.

On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor warned that Israel's planned "evacuation by force" of the village could constitute a war crime.

The residents have refused to leave on their own, and Israel had been making the preparations to expel the residents and demolish the village.

The decision to evict the village followed years of legal battles and after negotiation attempts to agree on an alternative site for relocation failed.

Israel reopens people, goods crossings to Gaza after lull

Israel ordered the country's goods and people border crossings with Gaza to be opened on Sunday, just four days after shuttering them following a rocket attack from Palestinian territory that sparked retaliatory strikes.

The move followed efforts to prevent an escalation in ongoing violence that has raised fears of a new war between Israel and the Palestinian territory's governing party Hamas.

"The decision comes after a decrease in the violent events in Gaza over the weekend and efforts Hamas made to restrain" demonstrators, a statement from Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's office read .

On Wednesday, Lieberman had ordered the closure of the Kerem Shalom goods crossing and the Erez crossing for people, after a rocket from the Palestinian territory hit a home in southern Israel, prompting the Jewish state to strike 20 suspected Hamas targets in Gaza.