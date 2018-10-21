Hurricane Willa gained strength and churned toward Mexico's Pacific coast, where it was expected to make landfall by Tuesday unleashing torrential rains in its wake, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The Category 3 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 km), and additional strengthening is expected over the next day, according to the NHC.

The Miami-based forecaster said Willa was expected to become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale by Sunday night or Monday.

By Sunday afternoon, the storm was located about 250 miles (402 km) southwest of Cabo Corrientes, on the coast of Jalisco state.