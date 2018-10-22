The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate has not only triggered a diplomatic scandal of global proportions, but also demonstrated an internal rift within the House of Saud. The reason – Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's heavy handed management style.

MBS rose to power sidestepping the old succession order of the kingdom. His father, King Salman, made it easy for him in June 2017. According to the Saudi succession rule, the most senior member of the Saudi family stands as the crown prince. But with Salman appointing his son MBS, a less experienced political neophyte, as crown prince, several senior members of the royal family did not take it well.

Since then, MBS has been cracking down on any sign of dissent, jailing some of the most powerful royal family members on charges such as corruption. MBS doesn't like to even address hints or implicit questions over the legitimacy of him being a crown prince. Since MBS is accused of sending a death squad to eliminate Khashoggi in Istanbul, some experts say the possible murder could be the beginning of a much larger game plan.

“It’s an extraordinary incident which would not have happened under normal conditions,” said Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of the Turkish national intelligence agency. "There should be other fundamental political reasons for his alleged murder other than his dissidence."

According to Ones, it's highly unlikely that Riyadh wasn't aware of the conspiracy to abduct or murder Khashoggi soon after his arrival at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The criminal act, Ones said, points at “a very deep fraction” inside the Saudi establishment and “we do not know if Khashoggi has played a role in its break-up.”

Karen Elliott House, who authored a book “On Saudi Arabia: Its People, Past, Religion, Fault Lines and Future,” shares a similar view, calling Khashoggi's case a “sordid episode" which "isn’t best thought of as the clash between an autocratic ruler and a democratic hero.”

“It is more of an internecine conflict,” she wrote in WSJ.

Before being a notable critic of Riyadh, Khashoggi was a powerful insider in Saudi royal circles, running some of the Saudi media operations. He has also had a career in Saudi intelligence under the command of Prince Turki al Faisal, who led the kingdom’s secret service for more than 20 years.

With MBS emerging as a key decision maker in the kingdom, things changed for Khashoggi. Khashoggi had a reputation of being close to the Muslim Brotherhood, he found it hard to find a common ground with MBS and could not come to terms with his policies.

“He had different tasks and also done intelligence work. He went to the US and was writing articles for the WP, criticising Riyadh. His disappearance in the consulate shows that the Saudi state has acted in a way like it’s taking some kind of revenge,” Ones said.

Ones said in autocratic states like Saudi Arabia personal feuds can often translate into revenge.

“By this kind of act, Riyadh wants to show possible opposition forces inside the kingdom that if you go against us, you could meet the same fate as Khashoggi.”

MBS has tried to justify the widespread family purge by introducing himself to the world politics as a reformist statesman whose main focus was to end corruption within the kingdom ranks and to modernise the statecraft with Western tools of governance. But most of his reforms were out of line with Wahhabism, a conservative interpretation of Islam which the House of Saud has championed for several decades.

Back in the late 18th century, Saudi statehood emerged as an old alliance between the Saud royal family and Wahhabism. The alliance set forth that Wahhabi clerical establishment will support the Saudi family and in return the family will recognise Wahhabism as an official sect.

If Khashoggi has been truly murdered under the orders of MBS, the country's religious and political opposition is likely to lodge a strong protest against the crown prince and deal a fatal blow to his rule. The humiliated and isolated members of the royal family could forge a new alliance with a disgruntled faction of the Wahhabi establishment, who abhor MBS’s reforms.