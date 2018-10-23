In the final season of Netflix Inc's "House of Cards," Frank Underwood is physically gone, having died unexpectedly in his sleep. But the ghost of the win-at-all-costs politician played by Kevin Spacey haunts his wife and her young presidency.

Writers of the acclaimed drama had to rework the story after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct a year ago and dropped from the show that made Netflix a player in premium television. The ending of the Underwoods' story, which the producers called a "season of reckoning," will be available on Netflix on November 2.

At last season's conclusion, Frank's statuesque wife Claire, played by Robin Wright, looked into the camera and declared "my turn" as the power shifted and she became the first female US president.

After Spacey's departure, executive producers and writers Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson said everyone involved in the show felt they wanted to go ahead with a sixth and final season.

"What would it have been like to actually rob her turn?" Pugliese said in an interview. "It seemed like an impossible, unacceptable way to end it that way."

The eight new episodes do not dance around Frank's absence. The first episode reveals early on that he died in bed but makes the cause of his death the subject of an ongoing mystery.