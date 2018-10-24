Nevada fight regulators extended the suspensions of UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, but allowed some prize money to be released to Nurmagomedov following a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their match in Las Vegas.

Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said on Wednesday the suspensions will last until an investigation is complete, and the two fighters are required to attend a December 10 disciplinary hearing in Las Vegas.