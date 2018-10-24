POLITICS
Fight regulators extend Nurmagomedov, McGregor suspensions
UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were suspended two weeks ago by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a brawl that erupted inside and outside the octagon after their lightweight title fight in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship world title after putting Conor McGregor in a brutal chokehold and forcing the Irish superstar to 'tap out' during a fourth round submission. October 6, 2018. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
October 24, 2018

Nevada fight regulators extended the suspensions of UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, but allowed some prize money to be released to Nurmagomedov following a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their match in Las Vegas.

Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said on Wednesday the suspensions will last until an investigation is complete, and the two fighters are required to attend a December 10 disciplinary hearing in Las Vegas.

The five-member board voted unanimously on the suspensions and the release of $1 million of the $2 million withheld from Nurmagomedov immediately after the October 6 brawl at T-Mobile Arena.

Marnell said he would have also withheld McGregor's $3 million purse if he'd immediately seen video that later emerged showing McGregor trying to join fighting outside the cage.

SOURCE:AP
