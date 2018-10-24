CULTURE
Banksy prints sell intact at stunt-free Paris auction
Three Banksy prints were sold at a Paris auction on Wednesday - this time without any pranks by the British artist.
An offset lithograph entitled "Stop and Search" (2007) by British street artist Banksy is displayed before the opening of the urban art auction organized by Artcurial in Paris. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
October 24, 2018

Banksy’s “Girl with Balloon” painting shredded itself this month just after it was sold for more than $1.4 million dollars (1 million pounds) at a London auction.

Organisers at Artcurial auction house in central Paris said they had checked the artworks before the event to ensure that no surprise destruction of the pieces would take place.

However, an Artcurial auctioneer told Reuters last week his company would be delighted if Banksy, whose real identity is unknown, was planning another surprise.

A print of “Stop and Search”, depicting Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” as well as two other pieces signed by Banksy, “Queen Vic” and “Soup can Yellow/ Emerald/ Brown”, sold for more than more than $137,000 (120,000 euros) in total.

SOURCE:AFP
