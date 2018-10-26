For the past three months since Zimbabwe’s ‘watershed’ elections in July; life has been less than rosy for Nadine Moyo, deputy headmistress and mother of four at an upscale high school in Harare, the country’s capital city.

She has been forced to spend most of her time moving from one supermarket to another, searching for basic commodities like cooking oil, baking flour, and sugar among others.

I met Nadine Moyo at a major supermarket retail chain in Harare where she was stood patiently in a long queue waiting to buy cooking oil. This particular supermarket was limited to selling a single two-litre bottle of cooking oil per person which won't even last her the month.

Unlike former President Robert Mugabe's reign where citizens could not freely criticise the government; people now freely share their views without looking over their shoulders for fear of arrest.

In the queue, Nadine was vocal about her views, while others advised each other on where to find commodities that were growing scarcer by the day.

Nadine’s predicament is not an isolated case. Zimbabweans face the same challenges, as they spend countless hours frantically queuing to buy increasingly scarce basic commodities, or stand in winding lines for fuel.

More than ever, long waits for basic goods has become the order of the day in most towns and cities.

The situation was exacerbated four weeks ago when the country’s new Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube announced a raft of economic measures in an effort to resuscitate the country’s economy. The economy was in free fall, with political and economic analysts pinning the blame on what they described as chronic mismanagement.

The gazetting of the Intermediary Money Transfer Tax which sought to revive the country’s economic purse and the opening of separate foreign currency (nostro) accounts precipitated the disappearance of most goods in retail shops.

An overwhelming majority of suppliers began to wage a silent, if dangerous, war, clamouring to be paid in foreign currency, showing a preference for the United States Dollar (USD) or the South African Rand (ZAR).

Most retail pharmacies and hardware shops in Zimbabwe have pegged prices to both the USD and ZAR currency. An ordinary person like Nadine is used to the country’s surrogate currency, first introduced on November 28, 2016 as a means of injecting liquidity into the economy.

Among locals, they’re more popularly known as bond notes or coins.

But even the surrogate currency is in short supply and proves elusive. Meandering lines are the norm in most financial institutions, who disburse insignificant amounts, once a week per customer.

The amount Nadine receives from banks may not even be enough to feed her family of four, with most of her money stuck on a credit card that can only be used within Zimbabwe’s retail sector.