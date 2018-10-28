POLITICS
How a black student toiled to get himself into Oxford
Between 2015 and 2017, one in three Oxford colleges failed to offer any black students a place. Last year, only 48 black students took up a place out of 12,000 undergraduates.
Roy Celarie worked over 50 hours a week to support himself while also studying for an undergraduate and a masters degree. (TRT World) / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
October 28, 2018

Britain's elite universities are being accused of not doing enough to offer black students from underprivileged backgrounds a place. 

One British member of parliament has even accused them of "social apartheid".  

But, Roy Celarie, a black student, who has been raised in one of the poorest parts of London, did manage to land in what is considered the university for the elites - Oxford.

"If you had told me 15 years ago that I'd be coming to Oxford I probably wouldn't believe it, so it's nice I've actually managed to fulfill my dream," said Celerie.

TRT World's Assed Baig spoke with Roy Celarie in UK.

SOURCE:TRT World
