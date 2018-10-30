The number of wild animals is falling at an alarming rate, according to a report by the World Wildlife Fund.

The study says 60% of all fish, birds, reptiles and mammals were wiped out by human activity between 1970 and 2014.

It blames 'runaway consumption' for triggering a mass extinction exhausting the planet's capacity to accommodate humanity's expanding appetite.

The findings are based on a survey of more than 4,000 species scattered across the globe.