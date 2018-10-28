POLITICS
Motor racing-Hamilton takes fifth F1 title as Verstappen wins in Mexico
Lewis Hamilton won his fifth career Formula One championship with a fourth-place finish on Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, a race dominated by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the World Championship, Formula One F1, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico. / Reuters
October 28, 2018

Britain's Lewis Hamilton celebrated his fifth Formula One world championship on Sunday after a Mexican Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the second year in a row.

The Mercedes driver, who equalled the five titles of late 1950s Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio with only seven times champion Michael Schumacher ahead of them, finished fourth while Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel took second place.

Hamilton, 33, had needed only five points to be sure of the title while four times champion Vettel had to win to have any hope of denying the Briton.

"That's how you do it, just like that," Hamilton heard Hollywood actor Will Smith say over the radio at the chequered flag, ignoring the fact that Hamilton had a far from a comfortable afternoon at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was third, meaning the constructors' championship remained open at least until the Brazilian Grand Prix in two weeks' time with Mercedes' lead trimmed.

"It wasn't won here, just throughout the season and a lot of hard work," said Hamilton after doing smoking 'donuts' at the finish of an unusual race without a Mercedes driver on the podium.

"To complete this when Fangio did it with Mercedes is an incredible feeling and very surreal."

In a nice sporting gesture, the Briton hugged Vettel and then ran back to the Mercedes garage to embrace his team mates one by one.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen's team mate, retired from the race with a smoking engine after starting from pole position. 

SOURCE:Reuters
