Czech President Milos Zeman has fuelled criticism with his latest remarks about journalists during a speech.

“I love journalists, that’s why I may organise a special banquet for them this evening at the Saudi embassy,” Zeman said, referring to Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

People took to social media to express their discomfort over the incident.

“Václav Havel rolling over in his grave and shaking his head in disbelief,” wrote one user, referring to the statesman, writer and last president of Czechoslovakia.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also condemned Zeman’s remarks saying “Zeman has a long history of bad jokes at the expense of journalists.”

Pauline Adès-Mével, the head of RSF’s EU-Balkans desk said: “It is sickening to see him take his cynicism to this level. He must apologise to the journalistic community and stop these nauseating jibes.”

This is not the first time Zeman, a President Trump admirer, has shown hostility toward journalists. Speaking at a news conference in 2017, he ‘welcomed’ journalists holding a mock assault rifle with an inscription which read “toward journalists”.

In May, he was speaking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when the microphone caught him saying that journalists should be "liquidated" as there are “too many” of them.

In June 2017, he abruptly called a news conference where he set a huge pair of red underpants on fire saying: "I apologise to the journalists whose intelligence I tested, unsuccessfully as always.