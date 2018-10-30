POLITICS
WHO opens world's first air pollution conference with shocking report
A new World Health Organization report said that around 90 percent of the world's children are breathing toxic air.
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, India, October 21, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 30, 2018

The World Health Organization (WHO) is staging its first global conference on air pollution at its head office in Geneva, Switzerland.

To kick off the conference, WHO released its in-depth report in the catastrophic dangers if air pollution.

In its report,  WHO says around 90 percent of the world's children are breathing toxic air. 

Experts from around the world participate in the conference, which features an urgent call for action.

Click here to read the report.

The report says air pollution kills an estimated 600,000 children every year and causing symptoms ranging from loss of intelligence to obesity and ear infections but there is a limited amount parents can do.

TRT World spoke to WHO's Christian Lindmeier.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
