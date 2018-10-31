POLITICS
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair heading for auction
A total of 22 items from personal belongings of the British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking are open in an online auction.
Fine-art handler with a copy of A Brief History of Time which, has a thumb-print inside by author British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, ahead of an auction of items from Hawking’s' personal estate at Christie's in London, Britain October 30, 2018. / Reuters
October 31, 2018

From a copy of his PhD thesis to his wheelchair, items belonging to Stephen Hawking are headed for auction, offering fans of the late British physicist famed for his work exploring the origins of the universe a chance to buy some of his possessions.

Known for his acclaimed research on black holes, the wheelchair-bound Hawking, who suffered from motor neurone disease and used an electronic voice synthesiser, died in March at the age of 76.

“On the Shoulders of Giants”, which also features documents penned by Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein, will feature 22 lots from Hawking’s estate, including one of five known copies of his PhD thesis, “Properties of expanding universes”, estimated at $127,480 - $191,220.

“Stephen Hawking was a huge personality worldwide. He had this amazing ability to connect with people,” said Thomas Venning, head of the Books and Manuscripts department at auction house Christie’s London.

“The whole idea...was to provide something that was accessible to his admirers so that people could connect with him and remember his extraordinary story.”

Also up for sale are a copy of Hawking’s best-selling book “A Brief History of Time” signed with his thumb print, estimated between $2,500 and $3,800, as well as awards and medals given to the scientist, priced at $12,700-$19,000.

Other documents, an invitation for a reception for “Time Travellers” as well as a motorised wheelchair Hawking used, are also being sold in the Oct. 31 - Nov. 8 online auction.

It has already attracted interest from Asia, the Middle East, the United States and Australia, according to Venning.

“(Hawking) travelled across the world and he has fans in the US, he has fans in Asia,” he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
