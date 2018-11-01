TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Thousands of Syrians return to 'Euphrates Shield' operation area – Turkey
The military action was launched in August 2016 to clear the Turkey-Syria border from Daesh and US-backed YPG, which Turkey considers to be the Syrian affiliate of the terror outfit.
Thousands of Syrians return to 'Euphrates Shield' operation area – Turkey
The Turkish-backed FSA patrol areas in northern Syria as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, on October 19, 2016. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
November 1, 2018

A total of 260,000 Syrian nationals have returned to a swathe of land in northern Syria where Turkey carried out operation "Euphrates Shield" to clear the area of terrorist elements, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said onThursday.

The military operation was launched in August 2016 to eliminate the presence of Daesh in northern Syria, near the border of Turkey. 

Turkey sent ground troops, tanks and warplanes to support Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels, push Daesh away from its border, and stop the advance of YPG, a Syrian opposition group which is supported by the US but is considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the PKK, a designated terror outfit.

"The terror group is digging ditches in Manbij as they have done in Afrin, despite promises made for PKK/PYD/YPG's withdrawal from Manbij," Akar told lawmakers in the planning and budget commission. 

"The terror group YPG/PKK should know that it will be buried in the trenches it has dug," he said. 

RECOMMENDED

Akar added that Turkey still faced terror threats as Iraqi and Kurdish regional governments have not taken effective steps against PKK. 

"In this regard, our operations will continue until the terror threat from Iraqi territories is defeated," said Akar. 

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilize the region in the northeast of Aleppo province in northern Syria. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off