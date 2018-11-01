BIZTECH
Italian designer turns milk waste into wearable fabric
Instead of throwing milk waste into the trash, Italian fashion designer Antonella Bellina has been turning it into silk-like fabric.
A t-shirt produced at Duo Di Latte costs around $60 while a baby outfit retails for 40. / TRTWorld
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 1, 2018

Italian fashion designer Antonella Bellina has been turning milk waste into fabric and producing silk-like cloth at her Due Di Latte company.

Milk fabric was first produced in the 1930s but back then it was a chemical-heavy process. Now science has come a long way and at Duo Di Latte the focus is on environmental sustainability so even the dyes they use are from natural products like leftover coffee, blueberries and red onion.

“First of all this product is 100% natural because of course it came from milk and its biological because we don't use any chemical product on it, “ says Antonella.

TRT World’s Sarah Morice reports from Tuscany.

SOURCE:TRT World
