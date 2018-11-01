Australian cricket has suffered further fallout from the ball-tampering affair last March in South Africa's Cape Town.

Cricket Australia chairman David Peever announced his resignation on Thursday, three days after a report saying Cricket Australia was arrogant and bent on winning at all costs in a review of its culture and governance commissioned after the ball-tampering scandal.

The board appointed Earl Eddings as interim chairman.

The review by Simon Longstaff of The Ethics Center, released Monday, said administrators should bear as much blame as captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, who were suspended for their roles in the incident at Cape Town in March.