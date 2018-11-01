Turkish and US troops on Thursday began their first round of joint patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, as part of a deal to rid the area of the YPG/PKK terrorist groups, Turkey's national defence minister announced.

"The joint patrols of Turkish and US troops on which we have made plans and completed training and which we said would start, began at 1353 GMT," Hulusi Akar said at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Turkish and US troops patrolled around the Saju Stream, which separates the Manbij frontline from the city of Jarabulus, an area falling under Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, according to media on the ground.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar reports.

The PKK/PYD/YPG terror groups should know that they will be buried in their own trenches, Akar added.

"The terror group is digging trenches in Manbij as they have done in Afrin, despite promises made by the US about PKK/PYD/YPG's withdrawal from Manbij," Akar told lawmakers in a planning and budget committee meeting.

"The terror groups should know that they will be buried in the trenches they have dug," he said.