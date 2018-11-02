The 'Muslim World' stretches from the far reaches of Western Africa to Southeast Asia. Though not homogenous, they are brought together in some extra-regional groupings, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with its 57 member countries.

With wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen, the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and violence in Palestinian Territories, the region’s militaries have had to adapt to conventional and asymmetric warfare quickly, and in some cases relearn the art of conventional war after decades of inactivity.

The biggest military spender on the list is Saudi Arabia. In 2017, Riyadh's defence budget was third in the world according to the World Bank.

Defence budgets only tell part of the story. The Global Firepower (GFP) index, which is used for rankings looks at a number of factors, including quality of weaponry, missile range, training, alliances, manpower, and the strength of local defence industries.

Here are the countries form the 12 strongest militaries in the 'Muslim World'.

12) United Arab Emirates

Active personnel: 64,000

2017 budget: $14.37 billion

The UAE holds the highest rank among it's Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) neighbours. Arguably tested for the first time, they've honed their relatively small fighting force with front-line experience in Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen. The UAE’s armed forces only have 63,000 active personnel, with a heavy reliance on Latin American and Eritrean mercenaries, which coupled with its expansionist vision earning it the nickname: 'Little Sparta'.

11) Bangladesh

Active personnel: 160,000

2017 budget: $1.59 billion

Bangladesh defence budget accounts for nearly 6 percent of its national budget, as it contends with repeat violations of its territory by Myanmar. It was instrumental in providing safe corridors for Rohingya refugees escaping ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.

Bangladesh is located between three nuclear-states; sharing a 4,156 km border with India, and in close proximity to China and Pakistan. With a complicated role in the country, its military must also play a part in internal security, juggling both national security and internal stability, as well as UN peacekeeping missions and disaster relief operations.

Since 2009, it has continued to diversify its military arsenal, expanding ammunition manufacturing capacities, purchasing fighter aircraft and submarines.

10) Morocco

Active personnel: 198,000

2017 budget: $3.46 billion

The Moroccan Army is 175,000 strong personnel but is challenged by one of the lowest defence budgets in the Middle East.

The country’s military is heavily engaged with the disputed Western Sahara territory, and patrolling its long borders. Recently, it supported the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

9) Syria

Active personnel: 154,000

2017 budget: $1.87 billion

After more than six years of gruesome fighting, Syria’s military is a shadow of what it used to be, but battle-hardened.

Its military is bolstered by Iranian militias, Russian forces and local private militias to keep the Assad regime, after suffering from heavy losses, rampant desertion, and general war fatigue.

8) Malaysia

Active personnel: 110,000

2017 budget: $4.7 billion

While Malaysia has never fought in a conventional conflict before, it boasts a modern military with a balanced strategic posture between naval strength, technological modernisation, and air superiority.

Malaysia is in dispute with China’s claim over the South China Sea, and an active member of UN Peacekeeping forces.

While struggling with financial limitations and currency instability, its military continues to grow and modernise. It faces the challenge of matching assets that are incompatible with the domestic and international threats they face.

7) Algeria

Active personnel: 520,000

2017 budget: $10.6 billion

Algeria is the largest Arab country by size and has invested steadily in its military since independence. The Algerian People's National Army has been on active footing since its founding, first fighting a bloody war of independence, a gruesome civil war dubbed 'The Black Decade', followed by more than two decades combatting terrorism, and protecting its significant borders. It is also the only country aside from China that procured the Russian S400 missile system.

Algeria has troublesome borders with neighbours including Libya and Mali, and actively supports the Polisario Front, which seeks Western Sahara's independence from Morocco.