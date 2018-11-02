POLITICS
Deaf staffers enjoy rare employment in South Africa hotel
More than 1.6 million people are deaf or hard of hearing in South Africa, according to the Deaf Federation of South Africa. Of those, about 70 percent are unemployed. But a global hotel aims to change the trend.
Shamiel Howley joined a global hotel as a waiter four years ago and now serves on the front desk and as a porter. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
November 2, 2018

A global hotel chain in Cape Town has become the first hotel in Africa to employ deaf people at almost every level of its operations.

More than 1.6 million people are deaf or hard of hearing in South Africa, according to the Deaf federation of South Africa (DEAFSA). 

Of those, about 70 percent are unemployed. 

The Radisson Group partnered with the  DEAFSA and opened its doors for the people with hearing problems four years ago.

TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.  

SOURCE:TRT World
