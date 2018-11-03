By Mazhar Ali
November 3, 2018
One of the oldest orchestras on the African continent is struggling to survive owing to lack of funds.
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in South Africa uses about a third of its funding to teach music and develop musicians from poor areas across the state, but a budget shortfall may soon put an end to the programme.
Since 2009 hundreds of children have been taught the basics of classical music and how to play different instruments.
The ç believes it is important to give them an opportunity they say was previously denied by the apartheid system.
TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.
SOURCE:TRT World