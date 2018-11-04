World champion Marc Marquez won his ninth race of the MotoGP season after Italian great Valentino Rossi crashed out four laps from the finish while leading the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez wrapped up his fifth world title with three races to spare in Japan last month but looked like having to settle for second in front of nearly 104,000 fans at the Sepang International Circuit.

Seven-times world champion Rossi, who last won 26 races in Assen, had streaked past pole-sitter Johann Zarco at the start and built up a lead of seven tenths of a second when his bike came out from under him on turn one.

Marquez's 44th win so far

Marquez, who had topped the times in qualifying but relegated six places on the grid for impeding Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, safely negotiated the remaining four laps to secure his 44th win in the top class of grand prix racing.

The Spaniard's victory in 40 minutes 32.372 seconds also secured the constructors' championship for Honda for the fourth straight year with one round of the season remaining.

"I was pushing hard and starting to catch Vale but when I saw his mistake then I cooled down and just finished the race," said Marquez.