Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa used a powerful surge to win his first New York City Marathon in five tries and Kenya’s Mary Keitany claimed a fourth women’s crown with a dominant victory on Sunday.

Desisa finally made it to the top of the podium with a strong closing mile to win in an unofficial two hours, five minutes and 59 seconds as he and fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata (2:06:01) passed defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who finished third in 2:06:26.

“Today is my day. I am very, very happy,” said Desisa, a two-time Boston Marathon winner who had finished second in New York in 2014 and third in 2015 and 2017.

“I (was) thinking this year to be a champion,” Desisa said. “I’m very thirsty to be the champion. I’ve been second. I’ve been third. This year I decided to be champion because I had the training.”

Kitata, 22, led much of the race before Kamworor moved in front of the Ethiopians around the 23rd mile.

But his African challengers were not done with Desisa holding off Kitata in the final mile.

Keitany, second to American Shalane Flanagan in 2017 after three New York victories, returned to the top with a runaway performance. The 36-year-old won by more than three minutes in 2:22:48.