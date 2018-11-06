After hearing someone from Iowa had won half of a nearly $700 million Powerball jackpot, Lerynne West couldn't find the ticket she'd bought the day before so asked her sister to check.

There it was, on the floor of their pickup truck, a scrap piece of paper worth her share of $344 million.

The win was a shock to the single mom, who struggled to persuade her three daughters and other relatives that it was for real.

"Nobody believed me," West said Monday after submitting her winning ticket at lottery headquarters in suburban Des Moines.

"They thought I was crazy."

West will share the $688 million jackpot drawn October 27 with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City but hasn't yet claimed the prize.

West took the cash option, which will pay her an immediate $198.1 million, minus taxes.

West, 51, said she dreamed of winning a jackpot, but "once you have won, you realise the responsibility and the impact you can make, and all the frivolity goes out the window."

She said she'll give some to her daughters and other relatives, ensure her six grandchildren can have college educations and set up the Callum Foundation, where people in need can seek financial help.