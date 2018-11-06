Liverpool face the threat of crashing out at the Champions League group stage after a shock 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian capital on Tuesday.

Milan Pavkov scored twice in seven first-half minutes to hand Red Star their first Champions League victory in 26 years.

Liverpool still lead Group C but could fall behind Napoli or Paris Saint-Germain, who meet in Italy later on Tuesday, and face both those sides in their final two group games.

Winners of the European Cup in 1991, Red Star hadn't made it beyond the qualifying stages of the Champions League since the following year.

But roared on by a vociferous home support, the Serbian champions were inspired to condemn Liverpool to a second defeat in the group after also losing at Napoli last month.

Last season's Champions League finalists paid for a sloppy start and Jurgen Klopp's decision to make three changes from the side that started a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday.

Klopp handed a rest to Roberto Firmino with Daniel Sturridge starting up front and the English striker blazed over when it seemed easier to score with the goal at his mercy on 18 minutes.

That missed proved very costly as four minutes later Liverpool trailed.

Pavkov rose highest in a crowded penalty area to power home Marko Marin's corner to spark wild scenes of celebration.