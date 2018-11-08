The series, which ran from 2008 until 2013, told the story of White, a high school science teacher who responds to a terminal cancer diagnosis by turning into a powerful drug lord.

It is one of the best-reviewed shows in TV history and earned a total of 16 Emmys, including four best actor prizes for Cranston, and two Golden Globes.

"There appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad' but I honestly have not even read the script," Cranston, 62, said on The Dan Patrick Show, a national radio program.

"So there's question whether or not we would even see Walter White in this movie."

Spoiler alert: White died at the end of the series, which aired in the United States on cable network AMC.

But Cranston nevertheless said he would "absolutely" be interested in bringing White back should show creator Vince Gilligan ask him to do so.