Guinness World Records Day honours the impressive and unlikely
From the Harlem Globetrotters in the US to Australia for the most spins in an air tunnel in one minute and the largest ultra violet painting in the UK. Guinness honours record holders at annual event.
A Guinness World Record official awaits the start of an attempt for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware US, June 15, 2018. / Reuters Archive
November 8, 2018

Guinness World Records celebrates its annual records day on Thursday, honoring a long list of people who've done highly improbable things better than anyone else.

The World Records Day often includes a Rubik’s cube solved in unlikely circumstances against the clock, and this year was no exception. China’s Que Jianyu recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.

The Harlem Globetrotters, the US stunt basketball team, generally fields a number of record-setters, or at least attempters.

This year, one of them was Torch George, who managed the most under-the-leg tumbles, 32 of them — and at 1.60 metres may also set a record as the most diminutive Globetrotter.

Under-the-leg tumbles are a sort of horizontal roll, supporting yourself on one hand while dribbling a basketball with the other hand, between your legs. Do not try this at home.

Another Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, managed to sink the world’s longest basketball shot released in the middle of a backflip, 17.71 metres.

In a category all his own was Aaron Fotheringham of the United States, who set three records, none of which sound easy.

They were: the tallest quarter pipe drop-in while in a wheelchair, 8.4 metres; highest wheelchair hand plant, also 8.4 metres; and the farthest wheelchair ramp jump, 21.35 metres.

And yes, that means he launched himself down a ramp and flew more than 21 metres, in a wheelchair. 

Do not try this anywhere.

