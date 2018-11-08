The US State Department announced on Tuesday that it had put a combined bounty of $12 million on three key leaders of the PKK, a terror group that has waged a deadly terror campaign against Washington’s NATO ally Turkey for four decades.

The rewards were authorised for information leading to the identification or locations of Murat Karayilan (up to USD $5 million), Cemil Bayik (up to USD $4 million), and Duran Kalkan (up to USD $3 million).

In September 2014, Washington began cooperating with PKK's Syrian branch YPG, against Daesh - a move that Turkey has long objected to. A year later the US founded the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a rebranding of the group.

Despite US intelligence reports and officials acknowledging the YPG as the PKK’s Syrian militia, Washington refuses to recognise the same in its policy.

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin commented on the decision saying that the US can’t deceive anyone by distinguishing the YPG from the PKK.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says the US must fix "as soon as possible" the policy of slapping bounties on PKK terrorists and simultaneously arming YPG.

Convicted with several life sentences for their crimes against Turkish citizens and armed forces across Turkey, these are the PKK commanders wanted by the US:

Murat Karayilan:

Murat Karayilan, also known as Cemal, is one of the co-founders of the PKK. He features on the Turkish Interior Ministry’s “most wanted terrorists” list. He joined the PKK in 1979 and became the de facto leader of the group after the group's ideological fountainhead Abdullah Ocalan was captured by Turkish intelligence agents in 1999. The leadership of the organisation moved to Iraq’s mountainous Qandil region shortly afterwards.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it counted Karayilan among "significant foreign narcotics traffickers" in the same year he took the reigns of the PKK.

Karayilan was assigned the new commander-in-chief of HPG, the PKK's armed wing in 2014.

On December 13 2016, the chief prosecutor of Turkey’s Mardin province also issued warrants for the arrest of Karayilan and Duran Kalkan, another PKK commander, following a PKK murder of Derik District Governor Muhammet Fatih Safiturk, 35, in his office with hand-made explosives. Safiturk had recently been appointed as the district's mayor after the previous mayor was detained, facing charges of having links with the PKK.

Cemil Bayik: