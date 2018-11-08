Two of the strongest leaders in the Gulf are Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan (MBZ) and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). While the older, more experienced MBZ enjoys the fruits of power, posing for photo ops as he promotes girls’ education, the Saudi prince grapples with an international crisis following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The media often draws parallels between MBZ and MBS, at times pointing out that the Emirati holds a great deal of influence over the Saudi crown prince — almost as an older brother or mentor.

MBZ has “a special relationship with Mohammed bin Salman,” Gulf State Analytics CEO Giorgio Cafiero told TRT World.

“In recent years, as both MBZ and MBS have consolidated much power in their hands in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, respectively. Both Saudi and Emirati foreign policy have become increasingly about these two leaders,” he said.

Political analyst Abdelrahmane Amor told TRT World that the two “have an understanding of how they want to shape the Middle East and their relationship with the United States and Israel”.

But their approach is not always sympatico.

The war in Yemen

The war between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government has killed more than 40,000 people from both sides and has devastated the country.

The main forces backing the so-called internationally-recognised Yemeni government are often referred to as the Saudi-led coalition, but the UAE is also a key player. Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Senegal also play a part while the US has supplied the coalition with weapons and intelligence.

But while the Saudis’ overarching aim has been to rid the country of Iran-backed Houthis (both MBS and MBZ see Iran as a major threat), the UAE has pressed more urgently to expand its geopolitical presence.

“There are some sources of tension in bilateral ties underscored by the UAE's support for certain actors in southern Yemen,” Cafiero said.

An uprising by UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatists against forces loyal to the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansor Hadi could further complicate efforts to dislodge the Houthis from Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

After Sanaa fell to the Houthis, the southern port city of Aden became the de facto capital of Yemen, controlled by President Abd Rabbu Hadi’s government, and is where the Gulf coalition also has a base.

The UAE entered the Yemeni war with an interest in Aden’s port, which could give them access to the Indian Ocean and perhaps the Strait of Hormuz island which is shared with the other Gulf states and Iran.

But the UAE is seen as wanting more. In May, the UAE planted troops on the southeastern island of Socotra, which was much objected to by the Yemeni government and prompted Saudis to send in their military as a counter-check to their coalition partner.

Socotra would give MBZ more access to the strategic trade route via the Bab el Mandab Strait — the UAE already has a presence in Eritrea and also has eyes on Djibouti.

The joint attempt to drive the Houthis out has often left the Saudis grappling with accusations of war crimes. The war has since devolved into a humanitarian crisis with the UN saying around 400,000 malnourished children could die of food shortages.