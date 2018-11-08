Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi rejected a cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who appointed 13 ministers to revitalise the government and find solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

The new appointments came following calls from his party to step down.

While the cabinet reshuffle may yet prove beneficial for Tunisia’s economy, it contributes to a deepening rift between the president and prime minister and their loyalists, both of whom are from the Nidda Tounes Party.

"Ennahda is prepared to take back what is theirs and has waited for the right time for this. Nidaa Tounes is having a crisis of leadership and vision, and have shown the world they are no longer fit for government," a source in the Ennahda party, who wishes to remain anonymous, told TRT World.

Fractured politics

On September 24, President Essebsi ended a four-year alliance between his ruling party, Nidaa Tounes and Ennahda party, which came second during the 2014 elections.

But the politics run deeper. Schisms exist even within Nidaa Tounes. President Essebsi’s son, Hafed Caid Essebsi, also the party leader, is pitted against Prime Minister Chahed, insisting he step down amidst attempts to push for a parliamentary vote of confidence.

An official within the same party described his own Prime Minister’s actions as a “coup against the path to democracy.”