Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire on Thursday, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles on foot to escape fast-moving flames in an area several hours north of San Francisco.

"It's a very dangerous and very serious situation," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told The Associated Press. "I'm driving through fire as we speak. We're doing everything we can to get people out of the affected areas."

Flames were engulfing homes, utility poles were crashing down and things were exploding, said Gina Oviedo, who described a devastating scene as she evacuated the town of Paradise. Fire officials were working on a plan to rescue patients from a hospital after officials tried to evacuate them but had to turn back because of gridlocked traffic.

Honea confirmed reports that evacuees had to abandon their vehicles as they fled the scene. "We're getting them on other vehicles with room. We're working very hard to get people out. The message I want to get out is if you can evacuate, you need to evacuate," Honea said.

Massive evacuations ordered

All of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people 290 kilometres northeast of San Francisco, was ordered to evacuate, said Butte County Sheriff's spokeswoman Miranda Bowersox.

The wildfire was reported at 6:30 am, Rick Carhart, a Cal Fire spokesman, said. Within roughly six hours, the fire had grown to more than 69 square kilometres, said Gaddie.

"The blaze is being driven by fairly strong winds," Carhart said. "It's really dry and we have low humidity — and unfortunately those are great conditions for a fire to spread."

A hospital and several schools were evacuated as thick grey smoke and ash filled the sky above Paradise and could be seen from miles away.