Premier League champions Manchester City stayed two points clear at the top on Sunday with a dominant 3-1 win in the derby against Manchester United.

Liverpool, having beaten bottom club Fulham 2-0 at Anfield, will go into the international break in second place after receiving a favour from neighbours Everton, who held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had to come from behind to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Man City moved on to 32 points from 12 games, while Liverpool have 30 and Chelsea 28, with all three teams retaining their season's unbeaten record in the league.

City were on top from the start against a United team missing the injured Paul Pogba.

David Silva scored the first goal after 12 minutes and Sergio Aguero added a second soon after halftime.

Jose Mourinho's side barely threatened until substitute Romelu Lukaku came on to win a penalty that Anthony Martial converted just before the hour mark.

But despite City largely controlling the game, it took a late third goal by their substitute Ilkay Gundogan to ensure there could be no repeat of United's dramatic comeback to win 3-2 in the same fixture last season.

United remain eighth and are 12 points behind the leaders.

There was controversy at Anfield after Liverpool took the lead against struggling Fulham just before halftime.