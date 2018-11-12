In October, the international benchmark for oil prices, brent crude, hit its highest mark in four years as it touched $86 per barrel. It was a long awaited recovery that energy-dependent countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia had been looking for.

But then the price began to tumble and by November 9 it had come down to $70. Oil price in the US, measured as the West Texas Intermediate, saw an even more remarkable plunge, falling for 10 straight sessions to $60 per barrel from a high of more than $76 last month.

Here’s what’s happening.

Iran wasn’t punished hard enough

Ironically, oil traders think the sanctions on Iran that have threatened to cut the supply of life-saving medicines and create economic turmoil there, aren’t harsh enough.

Oil prices began to firm up after US President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that he would pull out of a landmark nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran, the third largest producer in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

The US, which wants to inflict maximum damage on the Iranian economy, has repeatedly said that it wants to drive down Iranian oil exports to zero.

But when the sanctions came into effect this month, the Trump administration gave waivers to eight countries including Turkey and Japan, which have been allowed to continue energy imports from Iran.

These countries, which also include large economies such as China and India, account for 75 percent of Iranian energy export, according to the Financial Times.

The price fell after it became apparent that substantial quantities of Iranian oil will still be reaching the market.

US pressure is working

The US pushed Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, to ramp up production in anticipation of a reduction in the oil supply in the wake of sanctions on Iran.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and others have jacked up their output but mainly to benefit from higher oil prices.

More production has also come to the market from countries like Libya and Nigeria which had, until recently, slashed output due to conflicts and economic difficulties.

Iraq, another major Opec producer, is in talks with the Kurdish Regional Government to export additional oil to the market.

But now Riyadh insists that there’s excess supply in the market, requiring a cut in production of at least half a million barrels a day.