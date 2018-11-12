Pakistan have long been regarded as one of cricket’s most unpredictable sides, but now their long-suffering army of fans can finally enjoy the benefits of a new level of dependability, at least in the shortest format of the sport.

Consistency has never been a strong point for Pakistan, who, over the years, have built a formidable reputation as a side with a legendary ability to self-destruct.

Their penchant for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory has made supporting them a health hazard, but under Sarfraz Ahmed’s leadership, Pakistan have turned into a winning machine in Twenty20 internationals.

When they completed a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand earlier this month, it marked a team record 11th consecutive series victory and consolidated their position as the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 team.

“They have been outstanding for a long period of time and the ratings are fair. They are the number one...” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said after losing the series in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan impressed early in the format, finishing runner-up in the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007 before winning the title two years later.

However, a failure to reach the knockout stages of the tournament in 2016 prompted important changes in personnel, with Sarfraz being elevated to the captaincy and South African Micky Arthur replacing Waqar Younis as coach.

Since then, Pakistan have won 29 of 33 Twenty20 Internationals.

“The difference in this team is that we have a host of new faces, so the energy level is very high,” Sarfraz told reporters prior to the series against New Zealand.