Singers Miley Cyrus and Neil Young were among hundreds of people who lost their homes in wildfires that destroyed parts of the California seaside town of Malibu, where flames burned for a fourth day on Monday.

Cyrus tweeted that she was "completely devastated by the fires ravaging my community."

"I am one of the lucky ones," she added. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

Cyrus is engaged to actor Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Lady Gaga and members of the Kardashian family said they were forced to evacuate their homes because of the Woolsey Fire, which fire officials said has destroyed more than 370 structures and was only 20 percent contained on Monday morning. Two people have died.

Young wrote on his website that California was "up against something bigger than we have ever seen."

"Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives," he wrote. "I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another."