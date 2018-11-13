Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionised the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died on Monday. He was 95.

Here are several things you should know about the comic book legend:

*) Born Stanley Martin Lieber on December 28 1922, to Jewish immigrants who migrated to the United States from Romania.

*) Worked freelance in high school writing obituaries in advance for people who were still alive. Yes, that is how an obituary is published within 15 minutes of a celebrity passing away.

*) Tripped when he was escorting then US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, during his job as a theatre usher.

*) Started working as an errand boy at Timely Comics, aged 17, and began rising through the ranks.

*) Married actress Joan Lee in 1947. She died in 2017. The couple had two children, Joan Celia born in 1950 and Jan Lee who died within three days of her birth in 1953.

*) Served in the US army during World War II, following which he returned to comics, teaming up with illustrator Jack Kirby in the 1960s to invent the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man.

*) Though, not the pioneer of superheroes, he was widely credited with adding a new layer of complexity and humanity to superheroes and co-created a number of fan favourites including the Incredible Hulk, Ironman, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men. He created the Marvel Universe around this time, where all the heroes existed at the same time and story crossovers were frequent.

*) Was also known as Excelsior, the same phrase with which he ended his weekly "Stan's Soapbox", which appeared in every Marvel comic book.