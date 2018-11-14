Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and called for early elections after a sharp disagreement over a Gaza ceasefire deal, throwing the government into turmoil.

"What happened yesterday — the truce combined with the process with Hamas — is capitulating to terror. It has no other meaning," Lieberman told journalists in explaining his reasons for resigning.

"What we're doing now as a state is buying short-term quiet, with the price being severe long-term damage to national security."

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Gaza city.

Hamas calls the minister's resignation a 'victory for Gaza'.

TRT World spoke to Mohammad Nazzal, vice president of Hamas Abroad, for his reaction on the development.