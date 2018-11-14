WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigns over Gaza ceasefire
Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned after a disagreement over a Gaza ceasefire deal and announced his party was leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.
Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigns over Gaza ceasefire
People look at the rubble of a building in Gaza City after an Israeli air strike. (November 13, 2018) / AFP
By John Jirik, Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 14, 2018

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and called for early elections after a sharp disagreement over a Gaza ceasefire deal, throwing the government into turmoil.

"What happened yesterday — the truce combined with the process with Hamas — is capitulating to terror. It has no other meaning," Lieberman told journalists in explaining his reasons for resigning.

"What we're doing now as a state is buying short-term quiet, with the price being severe long-term damage to national security."

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Gaza city.

Hamas calls the minister's resignation a 'victory for Gaza'.

TRT World spoke to Mohammad Nazzal, vice president of Hamas Abroad, for his reaction on the development.

RECOMMENDED

Early elections

He added later: "We should agree on a date for elections as early as possible."

Lieberman also said his party was leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, leaving the premier with only a one-seat majority in parliament.

TRT World spoke to Seth Frantzman, the Opinions Editor at Jerusalem Post. 

Elections are not due until November 2019, but Lieberman's resignation increases the likelihood of an earlier vote.

Lieberman, a security hardliner, heads the right-wing Yisrael Beitenu party, which holds five seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament.

Netanyahu has defended Tuesday's ceasefire deal that ended the worst escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since a 2014 war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert