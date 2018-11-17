WORLD
1 MIN READ
Weddings remain big business in Gaza despite tensions
Despite intervals of tension, Gaza is not short of wedding dresses, a booming business during hard economic times and the periods of fighting between Palestinians and Israelis.
A man stands inside a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 17, 2018

Gaza has faced 12 years of Israeli blockade and economic hardship but weddings continue to remain big business in the Palestinian enclave.  

Despite intervals of tension, Gaza is not short of wedding dresses, a booming business during hard economic times and the periods of fighting between Palestinians and Israelis.

Families usually celebrate marriage with gusto but one couple had to put their wedding on hold after an Israeli strike hit their home.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd isin Gaza City and reports on what the couple plans to do next.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
