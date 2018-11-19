Teenage driver Sophia Floersch will undergo surgery for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 17-year-old German tweeted:

Floersch has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.

"The whole world saw what happened and we can only thank God that @SophiaFloersch escaped with relatively light injuries," Van Amersfoort Racing tweeted. "Our thoughts go also to the other people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery."

Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four.