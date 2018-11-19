POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP
Sophia Floersch, the 17-year-old German, has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.
Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP
Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German teenager driver of Van Amersfoort Racing, flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix, in Macau, China. November 18, 2018. / Reuters
By Halima Mansoor
November 19, 2018

Teenage driver Sophia Floersch will undergo surgery for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 17-year-old German tweeted: 

Floersch has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.

"The whole world saw what happened and we can only thank God that @SophiaFloersch escaped with relatively light injuries," Van Amersfoort Racing tweeted. "Our thoughts go also to the other people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery."

Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four. 

RECOMMENDED

Floersch's car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.

The incident prompted an immediate red flag and a delay of more than an hour before the race was restarted.

In a statement posted on social media, motor sport's governing body FIA said, "The driver (Floersch) is conscious and has subsequently been taken to the hospital for further evaluation."

It added that Tsuboi and "two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation."

Media reports said Tsuboi has lumbar pain.

Macau is a former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts