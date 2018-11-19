Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz heaped praise on the kingdom's judiciary on Monday, in his first public remarks since critic Jamal Khashoggi's killing tipped the country into one of its worst international crises.

The public prosecutor last week exonerated powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of involvement in the killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, but the CIA reportedly concluded that he ordered the assassination.

The prosecutor called for the death penalty against five men as it announced indictments against 11 people and said a total of 21 individuals were in custody in connection with the killing.

"The kingdom was founded on Islamic principles of justice and equality, and we are proud of the efforts of the judiciary and the public prosecution and the performance of the job entrusted to them," the king said in his annual address to the Shura Council, a top advisory body.

No mention of Khashoggi murder

The 82-year-old monarch did not directly address the killing of the Washington Post columnist in his speech.

US President Donald Trump, who has praised Saudi Arabia as a "truly spectacular ally," has refrained from blaming Crown Prince Mohammed despite the CIA's reported assessment that he was behind the killing.

Saudi Arabia, which quickly dismissed the reported CIA findings, has offered shifting accounts of what happened, initially saying Khashoggi left the embassy after receiving his documents and later that he was killed when an argument degenerated into a fistfight.