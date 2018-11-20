CULTURE
Snoop Dogg has only one person to thank for his success...himself
The musician was awarded the honour of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star on the 25th anniversary of his debut album "Doggystyle."
Snoop Dogg has won multiple music awards, but never a Grammy. (November 19, 2018) / AFP
By Azaera Amza
November 20, 2018

Rap great Snoop Dogg thanked himself on Monday as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just days before the 25th anniversary of his debut album "Doggystyle."

"I want to thank me for believing in me," the 16-time Grammy nominee said after the star was unveiled on the famed walk.

"I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times," the West Coast hip-hop legend known for his wry sense of humour added.

Snoop – real name Calvin Broadus – rose to fame in 1992 when he was featured on Dr Dre's solo debut album "The Chronic." He has since sold over 35 million albums worldwide.

He also is a regular star of films, from "Scary Movie 5" (2013), to "Starsky and Hutch" (2004) and "Training Day" (2001). His television appearances include many chats with his friend Martha Stewart. 

"Doggystyle," released on November 23, 1993, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 11 million copies worldwide through November 2015.

His other well-known works include "Gin & Juice," "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)," and "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Attending the ceremony on Monday were talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, record producer Quincy Jones and fellow rapper Dr. Dre.

SOURCE:AFP
