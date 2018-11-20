Rap great Snoop Dogg thanked himself on Monday as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just days before the 25th anniversary of his debut album "Doggystyle."

"I want to thank me for believing in me," the 16-time Grammy nominee said after the star was unveiled on the famed walk.

"I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times," the West Coast hip-hop legend known for his wry sense of humour added.

Snoop – real name Calvin Broadus – rose to fame in 1992 when he was featured on Dr Dre's solo debut album "The Chronic." He has since sold over 35 million albums worldwide.