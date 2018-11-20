The International Cricket Council on Tuesday dismissed a compensation claim by Pakistan over India's refusal to honour an agreement to play bilateral series.

"Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB's claim against the BCCI," the ICC said in a statement.

"The decision is non-appealable."

Strained ties

At the heart of dispute is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) according to which India and Pakistan had agreed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023, four of which would be hosted by Pakistan.

The PCB had filed a compensation claim of $70 million.

But India refused to play Pakistan citing the Indian government's objections due to strained relations with Pakistan.

According to the agreement, the six tours would include up to 14 Tests, 30 one-days and 12 Twenty20 internationals.

'Piece of paper'