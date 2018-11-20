US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives will not derail the US-Saudi relationship, even if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were found to bear responsibility.

"It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event –– maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump said in a statement.

"We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he said, vowing the US intends to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia.

Numan Kurtulmus, the deputy chairman of Turkey's governing AK Party, dismissed Trump's assessment. "Yesterday's statement is a comic statement," he told broadcaster TRT Haber.

"It is not possible for an intelligence agency such as the CIA, which even knows the colour of the fur on the cat walking around the Saudi consulate's garden ... to not know who gave this order," he said.

"This is not credible either for US public opinion or the world public opinion."

TRT World 's Francis Collings reports.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and one-time royal insider who had been critical of the crown prince recently, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

TRT World'sJohn Brain has more from Washington.

Last week, after offering numerous contradictory explanations for Khashoggi’s disappearance, Riyadh said he had been killed and his body dismembered when "negotiations" to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

Not canceling arms contracts

Trump, in a statement issued by the White House, indicated he had no intention of canceling military contracts with Riyadh, saying, "if we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries."

The US president said the representatives of Saudi Arabia maintain that Khashoggi was an "enemy of the state" and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, "but my decision is in no way based on that."

"This is an unacceptable and horrible crime," Trump said.