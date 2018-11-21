WORLD
Migrant caravan continues journey to reach US
About 6,000 Central Americans have reached the border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali. Now, more bands of migrants are making their way toward Tijuana, with around 10,000 expected.
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands travelling from Central America en route to the United States, sit on the back of a truck while making their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, in Mexicali, Mexico. (November 20, 2018) / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
November 21, 2018

Hundreds of Central American migrants trekked from Mexicali to Tijuana on Tuesday to join the larger caravan where they are gathered as they wait for a chance to seek asylum.

The migrants started their march to Tijuana at sunrise, some of them with young children.

Those camped in Tijuana were weighing their options on Tuesday after a California court blocked President Donald Trump's asylum ban for illegal border crossers.

Many said they have no intention of breaking the law, but were feeling pressure after anti-migrant protests in this Mexican border city and claims by Trump and the Tijuana mayor that the caravan harbours gang members and criminals, something they strongly deny.

About 6,000 Central Americans have reached the border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, according to local officials.

More bands of migrants are making their way toward Tijuana, with around 10,000 expected.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Mexicali, Mexico.

'Get out!'

Caravan participants began to arrive last week in Tijuana on the Mexican side of the US border, which has put a strain on shelters where many will wait to seek asylum. Their presence has also strained Tijuana's reputation as a welcoming city, with some residents screaming at the migrants, "Get out!"

Trump sent more than 5,000 soldiers to the 3,100 km frontier with Mexico to harden the border, although critics dismissed the move as a political stunt ahead of congressional elections on November 6.

The caravan started last month with participants moving from Honduras through Mexico toward the United States.

Other bands of mostly Salvadorans followed, with a small group setting off on Sunday from San Salvador.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
