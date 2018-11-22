The GCC countries hold a yearly summit to discuss the economic and political situation in the Gulf states and to reach more coherent politics for its members.

In the recent past, however, the GCC was embroiled in infighting, undermining its stated goal of enhancing regional cooperation.

In May 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-GCC member Egypt imposed sanctions on the GCC member Qatar, accusing it of cozying up to their regional rival Iran and supporting terrorism.

Though it's unlikely that Qatar crisis will be addressed in the upcoming summit, Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said Doha is expected to attend it.

Here are five things to know about the GCC

History

The GCC was established in 1981 in Abu Dhabi to develop economic, strategic and political cooperation between member states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates(UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Member States

All GCC states are ruled by different monarchies. Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain follow the model of constitutional monarchy.

Saudi Arabia and Oman rules with absolute monarchy. The UAE has federal monarchy, which means its seven federal regions are ruled by seven different emirs.

All these member states are oil rich with nearly half of the world’s oil reserves.

Economy