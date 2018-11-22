Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been absent from the public eye since 2013 when he suffered a stroke that left him wheelchair-bound and limited his ability to speak.

This has not kept him from winning presidential elections in the oil and gas-rich North African nation even without running an electoral campaign.

After purging the country’s top military and intelligence leadership multiple times, he is set to run for a fifth term in the April 2019 elections.

A looming economic struggle is on the horizon, however, according to a report by the International Crisis Group, published on November 19, which warns of “socioeconomic shock” and “unsustainability”, calls for reform, and makes several allusions to the role of youth in decision-making and the Arab spring of 2011.

No coincidences

The timing of the report coincides with the National Liberation Front’s (FLN) announcement that Bouteflika would be its candidate in the upcoming elections.

The International Crisis Group describes itself as an “independent, non-profit NGO”, but it has ties to the Open Society Foundation and Henry Luce Foundation.

The Open Society Foundation is owned and funded by multi-billionaire and controversial figure George Soros, who has been accused on multiple occasions of peddling agendas that interfere with the internal politics of several countries.

The Henry Luce Foundation, openly promotes religion-focused journalism, while funding evangelical theological research and analysis of religious conflict and supporting conservative political values. As of June 30, 2018, it held $38,600,000 in assets.

The Last of the Old Guard

Bouteflika is the last remnant of the FLN’s revolutionary old guard, having stood by Algeria’s first President Houari Boumediene during independence. He effectively represents the last vestige of their legitimacy.