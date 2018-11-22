The United States is the biggest arms exporter in the world. With 34 percent of the global share of arms exports, the industry is immensely important for the US economy.

Almost $60 billion worth of weapons is exported by US companies every year.

Saudi Arabia is the second-biggest arms importer worldwide with a 10 percent share of the global arms import market. Only India imports more arms with a 12 percent share of global markets, but Saudi weapons are growing every year.

Between 2013 and 2017, the kingdom increased its arms imports by 24 percent when compared to 2008 and 2012.

The US is one of the major arms suppliers to the Saudi Kingdom, representing more than 61 percent of Saudi imports coming from the States.

Relations between Donald Trump and MBS

In 2017 US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman signed an arms deal totalling $110 billion.

So far, the deal has been defended and praised by Trump, and according to a report by CNN more than $14 billion has been spent by Saudi Arabia buying US weapons.

Relations between the two countries are underpinned by weapons sales, oil and strategic need. Donald Trump has an argument to increase weapons sales if needed and has outlined that relations between the US and Saudi Arabia will continue irrespective of any investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.