US President Donald Trump told journalists on Thanksgiving Day that "Israel would be in big trouble without Saudi Arabia."

Saudi Arabia's alliance with the US is not only significant for Washington but also for Israel.

Trump was asked about the link between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, aka MBS, and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump neither denied nor confirmed the connection, but simply seemed as if he was indifferent about the whole incident.

Trump instead chose to focus on the Saudi-Israeli relations - and how Israel is dependent on the Saudi Prince.

Trump also mentioned how grateful he is to the crown prince for pushing the oil prices down, in addition to pointing out how many jobs will return to the US with Saudi arms purchases from the country.

As Trump received heavy criticism for choosing to ignore MBS's role in Kashoggi's killing, the US president tried to legitimise his unpopular stance. "It is a very important ally, and if we go by a certain standard, we won’t be able to be allies with almost any country," Trump said, justifying his position on the crown prince.

Trump argued that he needs to maintain friendly ties with Saudi kingdom in order to address Israel's security concerns.

Israel and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Israel have been discreet about their diplomatic relations. The countries never publicised their growing ties.

Since MBS became the Crown Prince in June 2017, a rapprochement never so close in the history of two states has taken place.

For instance, though Saudi Arabia's policy does not recognise Israel as a state, MBS made a bold assertion that "Israelis have the right for a homeland".

MBS opened up the Saudi airspace for all commercial flights to and from Israel, globally.

And they both see Iran, another Middle East power, as a security threat.

“We have a common enemy, and it seems that we have a lot of potential areas to have economic cooperation,” the Crown Prince said.

Trump administration's support to the MBS is driven by this cooperation - but many wonder how stable it is.

Is Trump's Middle East policy under threat?