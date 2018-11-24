Sergio Ramos has denied breaking anti-doping rules as suggested by German magazine Der Spiegel in the latest "Football Leaks" revelations.

The magazine reported Ramos failed a doping test after the Champions League final against Juventus in 2017, and that the Real Madrid captain did not follow proper procedures when asked to take a test after a Spanish league match in April this year.

Speaking after Madrid's 3-0 loss at Eibar in the Spanish league on Saturday, Ramos denied any wrongdoing and said he has instructed his legal team to take action.