For most people, prison is a place to escape from. But some South Koreans looking for a break from life's demands, a 24-hour stay at a faux prison is the escape.

"Ironically, this prison gives me a sense of freedom," said Park Hye-ri, a 28-year-old office worker who recently paid $90 to lock herself in a mock prison facility in Hongcheon, in northeast South Korea.

Since opening in 2013, the "Prison Inside Me" facility has hosted more than 2,000 customers, mostly stressed out workers and students willing to spend 24 hours in solitary confinement to escape South Korea's infamously demanding work and academic culture.

"I was too busy," Park said, sitting in a 4.9 square metre cell. "I shouldn't be here right now, given the work I need to do. But I decided to pause and look back at myself for a better life."

With rules banning any kind of communication, mobile phones, clocks, or even mirrors in the cells, customers said the solitude allowed them to concentrate better than if they rested at home or went on vacation.